Yesterday we ran a story revealing how Senior Presidential Envoy on Ghetto Affairs Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman took to the stage and performed while puffing weed.

Buchaman and his crew members lit sticks of weed and smoked them live during Ziza Bafana’s concert that took place at Uganda Clay’s playgrounds in Kajjansi.

His act stirred mixed reviews from the public and different members of the Parliament who commented on it.

Many agreed that what he did is wrong and against the Ciggarate Order bill that prohibits individuals from smoking in public.

The Police are yet to issue a full statement about Buchaman’s act but they disclosed that they are not sure if he was indeed smoking weed on stage as they wait for Kajjansi police station to issue a file on it.

UMA through Mr. Geoffrey Ekongot has come out and commented on the incident saying it is unacceptable in the music industry adding that it goes against the values and principles of the organization.

Below is the full letter:

The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) is deeply concerned about the recent actions of Buchaman, who was seen smoking marijuana on stage at a concert on January 30th, 2023. This behavior is unacceptable and goes against the values and principles that our organization and the music industry as a whole stand for.

UMA believes in promoting positive behavior and a healthy lifestyle for all musicians and those in the entertainment industry. The use of drugs, especially in a public setting, sends the wrong message to fans and the wider community. It undermines the hard work and dedication of those in the music industry who are committed to making a positive impact through their music and art.

We urge all musicians to be responsible role models and to strive to maintain a positive image for the music industry in Uganda. We believe that by working together, we can create a safe and supportive environment for all musicians, where they can pursue their passions and achieve their full potential. We will continue to work towards promoting the values and principles that are essential to the success and growth of the music industry in Uganda.