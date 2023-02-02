Nana Genius, a Ugandan Afro-Dancehall artist Nana Genius, has released his first 2023 project dubbed ‘Bindeba’.

Previously known as Ganja Nana, Nana Genius is back with ‘Bindeba’ in which he spills bitter reality and how one should overcome their troubles.

Bindeba is a Runyankole word which means ‘They can see me’. In this new song, Nana Genius sings about life challenges and how troubles always find him.

Even though many have related this song to TV presenter Precious Remmie’s husband Raymond Bindeeba, Nana distanced himself from the whole saga.

The former Leone Island affiliate says that this song has nothing to do with Raymond and Ray P’s relationship because it was recorded several months ago.

“My song is not about them (Ray P and Bindeeba). I recorded it so many months ago because of the harsh challenges of life that I was going through,” Nana Genius told Mbu.ug.

He believes that so many people will relate to the message embedded in the lyrics of the song and hopes it can heal some hearts.

The audio was produced by Boltmar of Bolt Lion Pro and plans to shoot the visuals are underway. Listen to it here: