Local rapper Gravity Omutujju, real name Wabuyu Gereson has expanded his family with yet another member after his fiancee Shalwah Nairah Nakanyike gave birth to a baby yesterday.

On the evening of Wednesday 1st February 2023, Gravity Omutujju announced the arrival of his newborn through social media.

The rapper who has in recent times enjoyed a fair share of the limelight due to controversy revealed that his fiancee gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Together, they named their new bundle of joy Zion Wabuyu.

Being a wife to a celebrity, Shalwah Nakanyike did her best to keep her pregnancy away from the media and only released the pregnancy photos after the arrival of her baby.

The mother and child are in perfect condition and the family has been receiving congratulatory messages from the rapper’s fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.

Congratulations to the Wabuyus!