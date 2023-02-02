We kickstarted the week with singer Buchaman trending after he appeared to smoke weed in public while performing at Ziza Bafana’s “Dancehall Carnival” on Sunday.

His act raised the eyebrows of some parliamentarians and police who promised to come up with a conclusive report about the incident since it went against the Cigarette Act.

Not only did Parliamentarians comment on Buchaman’s act, but UMA also condemned it through a letter that was issued by Geoffrey Ekongot blaming him.

As we the official police report, the singer says he is not sorry for what he and his crew members did.

He publicly told whoever cared to listen that he will not be apologizing to UMA because what he did is legal.

The “Abakyala Temumatira” singer went ahead to maintain that instead of UMA blaming him, they should rather focus on helping other artists struggling with drugs to live better.

He explained that he has been puffing weed since the age of 14 and he is not bothered by anyone who rebukes him.