We all know media personality Ssenga Justine Nantume for being jolly, delightful, and a person with a great sense of humor.

However, this time around she lost her head and was forced to drag a school teacher to the police and got detained for beating her son into a comma for two good days.

In a clip making rounds online, Ssenga Nantume explains that a school teacher known as Julius Nkwanga beat her son severely until he lost consciousness and was rushed to Mengo hospital.

The pain she went through while seeing her son struggle for his life got her upset and she did everything in her effort to put the teacher behind bars.

She explains that since Sunday, Mr. Nkwanga is still behind coolers for beating her son in an irresponsible manner.

Nantume narrated that the teacher beat her son because he found him and his other colleagues celebrating a friend’s birthday something that didn’t seem to sit well with him.

Nantume’s son is steadily responding to treatment after being discharged from the hospital.

She requested her followers keep her son in prayer for a full recovery since he sometimes collapses due to the blood clot that he got.