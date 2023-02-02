In his new song titled ‘Omukwano Gwo Mama’, Oj Nsereko popularly known as VjOj sings about the mothers’ love and the hard work they dedicate to raising their children.

The last time we heard of VjOj was when he worked on Daddy Andre and Irene Kroger’s project visuals dubbed ‘Lwaki Tompa‘.

He now returns with a brand new project of his own titled ‘Omukwano Gwo Mama’ which literally translates as “Your Love Mama.”

VjOj dedicates the new song to mothers who work in Uganda and those in the diaspora who sacrifice so much for their children’s well-being.

VJ OJ shuts down London and Birmingham on Uganda’s 59th Independence Day See more

“This song is dedicated to all the mothers in the world. We are nothing without you in this life, thank you. All mothers are Super Heroes. Enjoy Omukwano Gwo Maama by VjOj a song that hits all angles,” VJ Oj notes.

“Shout out to everyone sending love to their mothers and also those abroad working hard to make sure their mothers get a better life. Mothers who left their children home to work abroad to make sure their kids have a successful life, you guys are SUPERHEROES. Much Respect.”

The song was produced by MP Beats Avenue and the visuals were shot by VjOj’s Firstchoice Filmz. Take a gaze below: