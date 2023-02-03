Since the start of the year, word and artwork have been making rounds on the entertainment streets indicating that ex-city socialite and money bags, Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White is soon making a huge comeback.

However, none of those who had been spreading the gospel of his return knew the exact dates he would be touching down at the Entebbe Airport.

The speculations following Bryan White’s return have been officially put to bed and are now over after he announced that he will be in Uganda on his birthday ( May, 12th).

Bryan White made the confirmation of his return through a phone interview with Bukedde TV’s gossip reporter, Josephat Sseguya.

During the interview, he made braggart statements saying that the money he is bound to return with is to last about four decades if he is only to use it to party and live a posh lifestyle, and if well spent, the money will cater for his children and grandchildren.

He explained that what makes him return on his birthday, is to serve the nation as he will be celebrating his rebirth, mentioning that he’s seen a lot of trouble and challenges.

He intends to empower and protect the Ugandan culture in various ways as he promised to fund projects in different parts of the country.

Bryan White confirmed his return dates just a few days after socialite SK Mbuga threw shade at him saying he doesn’t consider him among the rich people in Uganda.