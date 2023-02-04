Ever since singer Alien Skin broke the glass ceiling into the limelight, he has never ceased to amuse his fans and followers.

He has over time been putting up a string of confusing characters and the way he responds to some of the questions sent his way is hilarious.

The “Sitya Danger” fame singer yet again left a section of his fans in awe during the annual Zzina Awards launch ceremony.

During the event that went down mid this week, Alien Skin shocked fans when he declined to be nominated in the “Best Upcoming Artist of The Year” category.

The funny moment went down as Prim Asiimwe mentioned names of artists selected to appear in that category.

Upon hearing his name, he shouted at top of his voice saying he cannot be pooled among “Upcoming” artists.