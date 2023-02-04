Musician-turned-businessman Henry Ssentamu, popularly known as Banjo Man, has for the first time shared the reason why he quit music to focus on other businesses.

The former Firebase crew singer stated that he was active in music for about 10 years and figured out that it was not paying as much as he wished and thus decided to drop the mic.

While sharing his life journey at the Mwasuze Mutya show, Banjo noted that he was one of the big boys in Firebase and commanded a big position but when it came to having some money in his pockets, he was nowhere close to having.

He then decided to quit and ventured the earnings he had saved into some small businesses that have eventually become successful and earned him a lavish lifestyle similar to that of musicians.

He explains that it was paying little and that he at some point he earned Shs7000 at a show yet he used to earn Shs20,000 which was a clear signal that it was time for him to focus on something else.

“Music was paying little at some point I even earned shs7000 for a show while I used to earn shs20,000 per show with the Fire Base Crew,” Banjo.

He went ahead to share some advice letting everyone know that we are all visitors in this world and told youths to do not to despise small beginnings noting that they are very helpful especially when started at a young age.

“We should know that we are visitors in this world and the clock is always ticking so we shouldn’t take any job as being small,” Banjo Man.