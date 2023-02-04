Leone Island Music Empire boss, Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has put to bed rumors that have been making rounds speculating that he sold off his music rights to events promoter, Balaam Barugahara.

Chameleone came clean about the reports saying he only had a good working relationship with Balaam but it all came to an end after a decision they both agreed on.

The rumor suggested that Jose Chameleone had sold his music to Balaam for the next 20 years since he was the only promoter who annually organized the “Valu Valu” singer’s concerts.

I’ve worked with promoter Balaam before Biggie but the rumors that he bought my music for the next 20 years are false. We had a business arrangement and in all due respect we parted ways. Jose Chameleone

Chameleone made his working relationship with Balaam known while appearing on Spark TV’s Koona show as he shed light on very many different issues concerning the music career.

He is left with just a few days to his upcoming “Gwanga Mujje” concert that is slated to take place next Friday 10th February 2023 at Lugogo cricket Oval.

The past few weeks, Chameleone has been a very busy man as he has been promoting and doing drives for his concert in and around Kampala.