Tuff Music Entertainment singer Kapa Cat has called out local rapper Gravity Omutujju asking him to clear the balance of the agreed payment they agreed upon at his concerts.

Kapa Cat, born Catherine Tumusiime, explains that she demands Gravity Omutujju Shs8m that accumulated as a result of performing at the concerts that he held last year.

The “Kapa Ogimanyi” singer narrated that she performed at all of Gravity Omutujju’s shows from the main show held at Cricket Oval, and the extras in Mbarara, Fort Portal, and Mukono.

She notes that ever since the shows got done, Gravity has never cleared her payment yet she sometimes had to travel from far distances to show him support.

Also Read: No Million, No Kapa – Kapa Cat hikes performance fees

She adds that ever since she started demanding her balance, Gravity has been playing games and feeding her on empty promises.

Kapa Cat stated that if Gravity fails to pay her balance in peace, she will find other ways of making him cough her money since she did not perform free of charge.

During the same interview, Kapa Cat stressed that it’s due to such treatment that forced her to hike her performance fees to a million shillings.