Hajji Musa Kavuma, proprietor of KT events has totally ruled out any slim chances or possibility of reviving the now-defunct Eagles Production band.

The renowned event promoter and talent manager dismissed the opportunity of rekindling the crew saying he is now a grown-up who has many other obligations to fulfill.

He went ahead to stress that he is not interested in moving up and down like back then when they were still youthful and energetic to run shows in each and every part of the country.

Read Also: Unplugged Sn2: New Eagles Production Set To Perform At Liquid Silk Tomorrow

Hajji Kavuma further stressed that he feels he served and achieved his goal in artist promotion and doesn’t regret it since he helped a lot of artists from the band who had played a great role in inspiring the young generation to live a positive lifestyle.

He added that even the artists themselves don’t see themselves having as much time to work together as back then since some of them are ailing from different diseases and may not be physically fit to hustle the way they used to.