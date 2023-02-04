Purely Luganda filmmakers have registered a big boost in their content following the positive news from M-Net and Multi-Choice Uganda launching a new channel that will air in Luganda.

Based on the development, the new channel ‘Pearl Magic Loko’ is where Luganda will reign supreme, boasting Luganda content.

The Pay-TV giant says viewers will be able to access the new channel on DStv Channel 142 and GOtv Channel 315.

With the tagline ‘Tuli KuGround’ which is loosely translated to mean ‘We Are On The Ground’, Pearl Magic Loko encompasses MultiChoice Uganda’s ambition to be rooted in Uganda and offer accessible channels, packed with a wide selection of world-class local entertainment.

The Uganda communications Commission (UCC) Executive Director, Eng. Irene Kaggwa lauded MultiChoice Uganda for the continued efforts to provide local content for Ugandans in a language they understand best and use often.

“We recognize the contribution MultiChoice continues to make on the local content front in the film industry in Uganda and appreciate the commitment to ensuring Ugandans get great entertainment and opportunities for youth that add value to the industry as a whole,” she remarked.

Pearl Magic Loko channel head, Margaret Mathore said she was thrilled by the launch and how the new channel features award-winning content from other African countries but all broadcasting in Luganda.

“We are thrilled to launch yet another fantastic and exciting channel for our viewers. This is aimed at providing the best African stories to a mass audience at an affordable price. Lowering the barriers to access for top-tier entertainment is important to us as a channel and as a business. In addition to Ugandan shows, we have extended the offering to include award-winning content from countries including Zambia, Tanzania, and Nigeria,” Mathore said.

MultiChoice Uganda PR & Communications Manager, Rinaldi Jamugisa went ahead to echo that their here to be the best African storyteller, a reality that they aim to bring to their treasured audiences and ensure the stories are told in local languages.

“We are living out the business’s mission to be the best African storyteller – it’s not just a slogan for us, it’s a reality we bring to our treasured audiences. Ensuring that stories are told in local languages and allowing for a wider audience to enjoy the country’s favorite shows in their own tongue is key. That’s why the addition of Pearl Magic Loko is so important.”

Some of the headlines show that will air on the channel include:

Nigeria’s Dilemma, about two estranged lovers brought back together by fate after a cruel separation.

Tanzania’s Huba, which follows couples whose relationships are in turmoil, ultimately testing the belief that love conquers all.

Zambia’s Mpali, the drama about a rich and powerful polygamist who marries yet another woman, much to the disbelief – and anger – of his wives and children.

Original Ugandan productions that Pearl Magic Loko viewers can enjoy include Sesiria, Date My Family Uganda, The Honorable, and Mizigo Express.