Martha Kay has been MIA for a while now and netizens are quite concerned. Some believe she might have swallowed a live seed and she is taking time away to have a private pregnancy period.

Since December 2022, Next Radio presenter Martha Kay Kagimba has not appeared on her show Next Tranzit.

According to sources, the Actress traveled to Kenya where she set up camp but it is not clear why although a few rumors suggest she has been on a long medical leave.

Her abrupt disappearance from radio has left several netizens asking the hard questions. Some believe she might even be preggers.

Their discussion also rotates around her social media activity as they claim that she no longer shares full pictures of her.

Netizens believe she must be hiding something, possibly a baby bump, in an effort to keep her supposed pregnancy private.

Checking her IG, they are not so wrong. The most recent photos there are cropped to only show her upper body.

A couple of local celebrities including Vinka and Juliana Kanyomozi have also done the same during their recent pregnancies.

“I dreamt about you Kay when you had produced twins (both beautiful girls and their dad was very tall and brown). So tell me the dream is true,” read Reachealle Beyaka’s comment on Martha’s Facebook post.

Martha Kay is yet to respond to the rumors making rounds but we wish her well in whatever it is that she is undergoing.