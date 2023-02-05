Ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, Ugandan singers Eddy Kenzo and Matt B have been given their nomination medals.

Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo became the very first Ugandan to be nominated at the Recording Academy Grammy Awards in November 2022.

Since, the Big Talent Entertainment star has been counting his blessings, acknowledging God’s blessings and the support he has received from his fans.

Eddy Kenzo is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category together with Matt B for their collaboration dubbed ‘Gimme Love.’

Eddy Kenzo, Matt B Pose With Their Grammy Nomination Medals Alongside Angela Benson and A-Steyn (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kenzo flew to the USA weeks ago in preparation for D-day and he awaits to see if he can go on to make more history as the first East African Grammy award winner tonight.

As he waits, the Feeling The Heat singer received his Grammy Awards Nomination medal. In a video seen by Mbu.ug, he showcases his medal together with other nominees as they pose for photos.

The excitement on his face cannot be hidden and he says God is in control for tonight. “Already received my Nominee’s Medal. Thank you Recording Academy. Fingers crossed. God is in control tonight and always,” he said.

The 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards ceremony will be held tonight (Sunday 5th February 2023) at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Good luck to Kenzo and Matt B. We hope you bring this award home!