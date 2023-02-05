Sanyuka TV presenter Precious Remmie Nakitto has urged netizens to stay away from her relationship as she does not need their advice.

For a couple of weeks now, Precious Remmie a.k.a Ray P has been dominating headlines after the gossip corridors had it that her relationship with Raymond Bindeeba ended.

Without much proof to ascertain these rumors, netizens have gone on to share relationship advice with the mother of one but she doesn’t want any of that.

Remmie, through social media, has urged all those giving her relationship advice yet they are single themselves to avoid wasting their time.

She emphasizes that she will continue to run her marriage the way she wants and hence people should not be bothered by her relationship.

“Is there a way I would tell someone who seems to care about my relationship that bi relationship advise bye byampa sibyagala,” Precious Remmie partly wrote.

“Because the way I run my marriage is completely different from theirs, so guys let everyone be the manager in their relationships simububi nsaba busabi,” she added.