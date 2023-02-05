Being a big star for more than two decades, consistently, is no mean feat and we must give Jose Chameleone his flowers while he can still smell them.

If I were to rate Chameleone’s performance and vocal abilities, I can honestly say that he is as good as most of the very popular foreign artists we adore so much, if not better. Dixon Bond Okello

Ugandans, like to eulogize the dead and it’s a pity that most people get celebrated after they are gone. We have to change this.

We have to celebrate our heroes when they are still alive. It’s only then that we will feel better when they leave this earth.

I know it costs a lot to bring artistes from foreign countries to come and perform in Uganda. I am aware that many companies and event organizers have to fight tooth and nail to raise money to pay these foreign artistes.

I am not quite sure how many events organizers, will be willing to pay local artistes 10 percent of what they pay foreign artistes.

I am not by any means saying that foreign artistes should not be booked, my point is that we have local artistes who are as good as foreign artistes, and we have to pay more attention to them.

The music industry is one big gold mine that can never be drained or overused.

Planning for the Gwanga Mujje concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, is already in advanced stages and it will be 100% massive and a blast.

Give him his flowers!