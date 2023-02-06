Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye StarBoss has gone bare knuckles against Eddy Kenzo after the latter’s disappointment in the 2023 Grammy Awards where he was nominated.

Eddy Kenzo lost the gong in the Best Global Music Performance category to South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode for their song Bayethe.

Despite the disappointment, Eddy Kenzo has been lauded for the feat as he elevated Ugandan music to a stage it had never been.

Surprisingly, singer Big Eye has blasted him for being a selfish person who doesn’t care about others but for himself alone.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Big Eye accused Eddy Kenzo of keeping all international contacts and connections to himself for over nine years.

He stressed that some people like Eddy Kenzo don’t deserve to use the motto “For God And My Country” because he only operates on the motto; “For God And Myself”.

BITTER TRUTH It’s unfortunate that my neighbor didn’t succeed at Grammy Awards but my self what I think is, you never know if it was Big Eye, Azawi, Daddy Andre, Apass, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Rema, etc. Maybe so many international awards would have been in Uganda. But the Nigga kept all international contacts & Connections for himself for like 9years now. So some people don’t deserve to use the motto of “FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY” coz inside their hearts there is “FOR GOD AND MY SELF”. Hope am not wrong to term it as being selfish. I have said this on 06.02.2023 Big Eye