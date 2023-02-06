UMA leader Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu is not happy with the politics happening within the music industry and she feels like disconnecting with some people is her best getaway from the evils within the music circles.9

Cindy Sanyu has been actively doing music for about two decades (since the Blu*3 days in 2003) and she must have experienced the good, the bad, and the ugly of the industry.

Lately, however, she believes so much has changed and it is even hard to trust the people you call your friends within the industry.

Early on Monday morning, the mother of two left a message on her social media in which she revealed how staying away from some people would be good for one’s life within the industry.

“I believe you don’t have to be everybody’s friend to succeed. Gwe some people are evil (especially in the music industry) and breaking ties with them might just save your life,” the self-styled King Herself wrote.

“To protect my soul I stay away from many people and that’s how I stay sane and happy. This nonsense of being everyone’s friend is for kids mwana,” she added.

It is not clear what led her to such a revelation but she is not the first celebrity to cry over foul play in the industry.