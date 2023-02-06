South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode won the Best Global Music Performance category at the Grammy Awards for their song Bayethe to beat Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, USA’s Matt B, Nigeria’s Burna Boy among others in the category.

The trio beat competition from the likes of Arooj Aftab, Eddy Kenzo, Matt B, Burna Boy, among others to win the Best Global Music Performance award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

5th January 2023 will, however, forever be a date to remember for Ugandan music lovers as the day Edrisah Musuuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo, was immortalized.

Eddy Kenzo, Matt B Pose With Their Grammy Nomination Medals Alongside Angela Benson and A-Steyn (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for his feature on Matt B’s song ‘Gimme Love‘, Kenzo has written one of the biggest pieces of history in the East African country.

The song ‘Gimme Love’ (produced by A-Steyn) was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Udhero Na by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, Last Last by Burna Boy, Neva Bow Down by Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro, and Bayethe Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

At the awards that happened at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena Beyoncé had the most nominations, with nine Grammy nominations overall including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

At 33 years old, Eddy Kenzo became the first Ugandan to be nominated at the Grammy awards. He boasts numerous national and international awards, including a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in 2018, a BET Award in 2015, and multiple All Africa Music Awards.

The father of two has enjoyed huge musical success which he uses to bless his fellow countrymen through charity and promoting several young talents.