Toward the end of last year, singer Ragma Nanyanzi alias Rahmah Pinky had photos trending online that suggested that she had earlier been married to one Prince Nelson Yiga now known as Ssemugalawa Kimera.

The photos that made rounds raised dust about Pinky’s true age as a section of critics wondered if the age she claimed to be is her true age.

During that moment, the “Picha” fame singer went mute about the allegations.

Over the weekend, however, shw broke the silence about her claimed marriage photos with Prince Nelson who is a lowkey businessman based in the USA.

She narrated that the photos were taken in order to ease her way of acquiring a visa to travel and study from the USA since Prince Nelson is a citizen on that side.

She added that she linked up with Prince Nelson with hope that she would be assisted with her music career but her plan didn’t work out.

Below is Pinky giving her side of the story: