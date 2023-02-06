Jose Chameleone says he was very pleased with Spice Diana’s performance at her mega concert and asks critics to cut her some slack.

On 13th January 2023, Source Management singer Hajarah Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana held her first big outdoor concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The size of the stage and setup done by ATS Events caught so many people’s attention and the big turnup crowned a great show for the ‘Sili Regular’ singer.

There were some low points, however, especially to do with her performance. Several critics pointed out how her energy and vocal ability were lacking.

Others further note that the sitting arrangement was quite off, especially for those who sat in the VIP section as it was very far away from the stage.

Jose Chameleone agrees with the latter. He notes that he was seated very far away from the stage and yet he wanted to enjoy the performances quite close.

The Leone Island chief, however, wonders why people are criticizing Spice’s performance because for him, she did her best and he deserves a 98% score overall.

“She might not be as good as Celine Dion but there’s still room for improvement. I give her 98%,” Chameleone said while on an interview on NBS After 5.

“The 2% is because the VIP was very far away from the stage so I wasn’t watching the action closely. It was her very first big show so people need to stop criticizing her,” he added.