Renowned traditional healer Kojja Kitonsa gifted his second wife, Sumaya a brand new ride after welcoming their new bundle of joy over the weekend.

The overjoyed Kojja Kitonsa who couldn’t hold back his excitement announced the arrival of their baby girl by inviting journalists to accompany him as he blessed his wife with a Toyota Harrier.

He thanked her for making him a father again.

The new bundle of joy came to life a few days before their second marriage anniversary which takes place on the 14th of February.

His wife gave birth normally at Sebbi hospital.

The baby and mom are both in fine shape and based on the reports we gathered, they were discharged from the hospital and are apparently at home.

Upon gifting his wife with a brand new ride, Kojja Kitonsa advised men to always gift their wives with goodies depending on their financial abilities so that they feel loved whenever they do good for them.

Before welcoming their baby, Mr. Kitonsa first painted social media with their pregnancy photoshoot where Sumaya was decked in an all-red outfit whereas Kitonsa was clad in a red T-shirt and black pair of trousers.