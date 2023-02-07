Sheilah Gashumba’s father Frank Gashumba has denied meeting her boyfriend Rickman and says that the photos that made rounds online must have been photoshopped.

On Sunday, Sheilah Gashumba launched her glam shop in Kampala at an event that was attended by several of her friends, celebrities, and business associates.

Her father Frank Gashumba as well attended in person and in some of the photos that made rounds on social media, he was seen close to her boyfriend Rickman.

In the photos, Rickman trying to explain something while flashing hand gestures as the Sisimuka Uganda CEO looks on closely.

Rickman kisses Sheilah Gashumba

Other photos and a video that surfaced online later also showed Rickman swapping saliva with Sheilah at the party.

Netizens have since questioned how Frank Gashumba felt seeing Rickman whom he recently described as ‘untidy’ with his daughter.

Frank, while speaking to Bukedde TV, denied meeting Rickman at any one point during the event.

I” did not face him (Rickman) at any one moment yesterday. I didn’t see him at all. I do not drink and I’m always sober but I don’t remember seeing him at all,” he said.

He explained how he did his best to avoid the corner that had Sheilah’s rowdy circle of friends and that he was aware of his surroundings and how to behave amongst them.

“You photoshopped those images. I’m betting 50 million, that shop has cameras. I remember everyone I saw,” he maintained.