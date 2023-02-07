Most times when singer Ghan Khan appears in the media, she is involved in scandals and fights.

Grace Khan has yet again grabbed headlines as she is being accused by an uprising singer and event promoter identified as Santo K Da Son for failing to perform at an event he had booked her.

Santos K claims he paid singer Grace Khan Shs600k to perform at a show he organized on Christmas Day dubbed “X-Mas Masavu” at Annex Gardens but was a no-show.

He says that he made losses that are yet to be cleared to-date and he is choking on heavy debts since the show didn’t yield fruits as he expected adding that he was even thrown into the coolers at some point.

In an effort to try to get his money back, he says he tried to talk to Grace Khan in a polite way to settle the matters but she declined to comply and had to involve the police.

He adds that however much he involved the police and Grace Khan got summoned to appear at the station, she refused to set foot at the station.

Santo K want Grace Khan to refund his money because she did not perform at a show he had booked her to show up.

When Grace Khan was contacted, she refuted the allegations of receiving Shs600k from Santos as she defended herself saying she only got Shs 200k from him.