Mpaka Records boss Wyclif Tugume alias Ykee Benda threw shade at events promoter Andrew Alfonso Bajjo wondering why he talks like a crybaby.

Ykee Benda mocked Bajjo during a press conference he held at his studio as he responded to Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga’s endorsing remarks he made about artists when Jose Chameleone paid him a visit.

While responding to the question, Ykee brought about the list Bajjo issued indicating prices that artists should be paid as their performance fares.

As he stressed his point, he teased Bajjo saying he talks like a person who wants to shed tears and the statements did not settle down well with the event’s promoter.

When Bajjo was offered the chance to respond to Ykee Benda’s statements, he also fired back in equal measure labeling Ykee as a ‘stunted’ artist who should drop the mic and find something else to do.

He added that Ykee should just focus on his family or venture into other businesses like setting up a saloon and becoming a barber.