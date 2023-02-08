On 25th January, a new channel for subscribers in Uganda, Pearl Magic Loko, was launched on DStv Channel 142 and GOtv Channel 315.

Pearl Magic Loko is where Luganda will reign supreme and it boasts content dubbed in Luganda with the tagline ‘Tuli KuGround’ (meaning ‘we are on the ground’).

The 24-hour General Entertainment Channel is targeted at TV audiences/customers in Uganda and encompasses MultiChoice Uganda’s ambition to be rooted in Uganda and offer accessible channels, packed with a wide selection of world-class local entertainment.

Pearl Magic Loko is available to DStv customers in Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and GOtv customers in Uganda.

Below are the four shows not to miss on Pearl Magic Loko:

Huba S1 (Luganda Dubbed): In Season 1 of Huba, two families separated by wealth and a dreadful past are awakened by love when their children fall in love. Their future is stalled by a history of revenge, greed, and betrayal.

Mpali S1 (Luganda Dubbed): Mpali is the first ever Zambian dubbed drama. It’s a story that goes into describing love, deception, jealousy, action, and suspense in a polygamous marriage and the consequences therein.

Sesiria S1: Lazio, married to a sugar mummy Sesiria, faces problems as his stepfamily plots to deny him his rightful inheritance as the firstborn son of his Father.

Dilemma S1 (Luganda Dubbed): Fate leads two estranged lovers full circle after a cruel separation leaves them with a dilemma that bears the consequences of a long-forgotten past.

Pearl Magic Loko’s content can be enjoyed by the entire family and it is available on the relevant DStv and GOtv packages at no extra cost.