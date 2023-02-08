Socialite Nalongo Nadege Sheila alias Don Zella has come out to claim that Ugandan men fear hitting on her even though she says she is open to dating again.

Sheila Don Zella is apparently a widow following the passing of her husband James who breathed his last in February 2022 and was laid to rest in Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetry.

Her husband died of Covid at Abu Dhabi Al Rahba hospital. He had also battled a longtime illness of Parkinson’s disease since 2012.

Since then, the mother of three children has been living a single life as she is yet to replace her late husband with a new catch.

When she was asked about her plans of getting a new lover, Sheila noted that men fear hitting on her because most men fear women who have lots of money.

“Nebwembagamba nti ndi open ku muntu yenna anjagala, amazima gali nti abasajja abasinga bantya, atte batuufu kubanga ndi Million Dollar baby”, Don Zella.

Don Zella also explained that she met her late husband online before making their affair official.