USA-based Ugandan singer Maggie Kayima, better known as Nabbi Omukazi, is positive that one day she will hit the studio with Nigerian Grammy award-winning artist Temilade Openiyi a.k.a Tems.

Nabbi Omukazi opened up about how she fancies a collabo with Tems following the latter’s success in the 2023 Grammy awards ceremony where she won in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song “Wait For U” with Future and Drake.

They beat a strong field that included rappers like Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled to bag the coveted award.

Following her win, top Nigerian artists joined Afro-beat music lovers from across the world to congratulate her on the new milestone she hit.

Singer Nabbi Omukazi is glad to be out of Kitalya prison See more

Nabbi Omukazi also recounted how during the Covid-19 lockdown she was detained with the 27-year-old singer at Kigo Women’s Prison.

The “Yantuma” singer narrated that during her stay with Tems in the same prison cell, they connected pretty easily and well, and shared contacts since both of them had common interests in music.

They went on to promise each other to link up and record a song together and also tattoo their prison numbers on their arms for remembrance when released from jail.

We shared the same cell and same mattress in Kigo women’s prison, we connected as we were both writers, guitarists, and producers. We promised to sing together when we get out, she came out first and left me with her mattress and the rest of her staff she had in prison, am so happy and proud to see her win a Grammy and making history and I know we will re unite soon coz we even promised to tattoo our prison numbers on our arms. This is TEMS ladies and gentlemen #NeverDoubtGod Nabbi Omukazi