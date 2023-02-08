NBS TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba is bound to travel to Sweden for the first time in her life to watch her favorite singer Beyoncé Knowles perform at the Friends Arena as a birthday gift from her boyfriend Rickman.

On 7th February 2023, Sheilah Carol Gashumba turned 27 years old. The media personality and businesswoman has been receiving gifts, some of which she publicly asked for earlier in January.

Her boyfriend, also singer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman took the opportunity to bless her with a ticket to go and watch Beyoncé perform in Sweden.

Through her Twitter account, Gashumba shared the details regarding the Arena ticket worth over Shs2m that Rickman bought for her to attend the show slated for 10th May 2023.

“When Beyonce announced her tour, I mentioned that I wanted to watch her tour maybe in one of the states in the US,” Sheilah Gahsumba partly tweeted on Tuesday.

“Guess who just bought me a ticket to watch Beyoncé with him in Stockholm in May as a birthday gift!! Thank you my love Rickman! First time in Sweden,” she added.

It should be remembered that on Rickman’s birthday on 22nd January 2023, Rickman watched his favorite team Arsenal FC play against Manchester United live at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of an all-expense paid trip to London as a birthday gift from Sheilah Gashumba.

Despite public criticism and family, the young couple has kept its bond growing stronger each day and we wish them all the best.

See more When @Beyonce announced her tour, I mentioned that I wanted to watch her tour maybe in one of the states in the US, guess who just bought me a ticket to watch Beyoncé with him in Stockholm in May as a birthday gift!! Thank you my love @RickmanManrick !First time in Sweden 😮‍💨❤️ pic.twitter.com/kegOfZoJ6e — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) February 7, 2023

Belated happy birthday, Sheilah!