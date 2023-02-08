Dancehall singer Sizza Man Da Dictionary feels talented people in Uganda are not appreciated like others from different countries.

The “Angella” singer reasons that most talented Ugandans leave the country on grounds that the effort they invest in their craft doesn’t equal the return on investment and thus opt to flee the nation to seek better from European nations.

Sizza Man notes that he left Uganda because he felt he had done his best in the field of music and thus chose to expand his boundaries since he felt there was no competition in the style of music he was doing.

Also Read: HILARIOUS: Sizzaman opens up on how much he earned from his first performance and how he used the money

Now back in Uganda, Sizzaman says he has plans of dropping new music since he hit the studio and recorded some new projects with different artists.

He called upon the government to empower talented Ugandans so that they can feel appreciated especially in terms of finance.