Cindy Sanyu says that the Sheebah vs Spice Diana beef going on is healthy for the industry and they do not have to be friends for them to have healthy competition.

For a couple of weeks now, Spice Diana has been the target of slurs from netizens criticizing her management for imprisoning Ritah ‘Dancehall’ Nasaazi.

Sheebah’s fans group Sheebaholics took the war on social media, labeling her all sorts of things. It didn’t take long before Spice released a supposed diss song dubbed ‘Baligeya’.

When the Uganda Musicians Association president Cindy Sanyu was asked to share her opinion on the matter, she revealed that it is good as long as they make it healthy competition.

She also strongly stated that she is not friends with both artistes and they are only colleagues in the industry.

“I want people to know that both of them are not my friends. We are not friends because a friend is someone you can invite to your home, maybe for a birthday, to a wedding, that is who a friend is. These are not my friends, we are just colleagues in the industry,” Cindy Sanyu said during an interview with the media.

She went on to note that Sheebah and Spice do not have to be friends and can always disagree about stuff to do with the industry.

“When Sheebah gave her view on the matter (the Ritah Dancehall case), she was right. But when I heard Spice’s side as well, she was right. You don’t have to agree in such a situation. You agree to disagree, you don’t have to be friends.,” she added.

She further revealed how she knew Spice and Sheebah’s friendship would never last in such an industry setting because they each yearn to be the best.

“Having lasted a while in this industry, I knew that is not a real relationship that you can keep. It’s a good thing to do but it’s not a real friendship.

“It’s good to unite but it’s hard for us to be friends because we are fighting for the same platform, especially for women who are in the top 10. We want to be the best at everything so being friends is not practical. It can’t happen. What we can do, however, is compete in a healthy way and rather not fight against each other.”