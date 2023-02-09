Joint Effort Christian Ministries church leader, Pastor Wilberforce Samanya is critically ill and hospitalized at a healthcare center along Entebbe road.

The bedridden Pastor Samanya disclosed he is suffering from heart-related complications that have since seen him in and out of the hospital on several occasions.

Before being moved to the health center along Entebbe road, the Pastor has previously been receiving medication from Mulago hospital until they decided to switch him as there were improvements being seen in his health status.

In a video clip seen by Mbu. ug, Pastor Samanya who is in deep pain is heard requesting all established pastors across the country and well-wishers to come to his aid so that he can be helped financially and spirit-wise to heal.

Pastor Samanya is most remembered for his heroic acts and preachings where he always attacked traditional leaders (Witch doctors) tormenting them as he even burnt several of their shrines.

In his aggressive pastoral works, he helped many convert to Born-Again Christianity including the witch doctors and since then many have never looked back.