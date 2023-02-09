Early this week, social critic Frank Gashumba denied meeting Sheilah Gashumba’s boyfriend Rickman following photos that made rounds online indicating that the two were in close vicinity at his daughter’s glam shop opening.

In an interview, Frank Gashumba initially stressed that the photos that went viral online were photoshopped.

He went ahead and staked Shs50m for anyone who comes up with conclusive proof of the pair meeting at her daughter’s launch of her glam shop in Kampala.

“I did not face him (Rickman) at any one moment yesterday. I didn’t see him at all. I do not drink and I’m always sober and I don’t remember seeing him at all,” Frank Gashumba.

Having denied meeting Rickman, he was invited to the New Vision offices where he was shown several photos of him facing toward Sheilah Gashumba’s boyfriend.

Even after being shown the photos he still wanted to deny but he feared looking a fool and thus admitted to the fact. He, however, failed to avail the Shs50m.