Of the many hit songs Jose Chameleone has done in recent years, Valu Valu (released in 2012) is one of the selected classics that dominated playlists across the East African region.

Sang in Swahili, Valu Valu was produced by Paddy Man who gave it a golden touch to suit Chameleone’s legendary status and it is a song that will never lose its beautiful flavor.

For many years, there has been a talk that Valu Valu was written by King Saha who was affiliated with the Leone Island Music camp for a couple of years before breaking away to create his own Kingslove Music camp.

While appearing on UBC’s Horizon Vibe last weekend, Chameleone trashed those allegations.

Chameleone who is gearing up for his ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert slated for Friday 10th February 2023 maintained that he wrote the song himself.

He questioned how King Saha who has never sung a song in Swahili could have written an entire song for him in the same language.

“Does Saha sing or speak Swahili? So then, what did he add to Valu Valu? Very simple,” Chameleone stated before acknowledging that King Saha could’ve been present when the song was being recorded but that doesn’t make him the writer of the song.

“You could have been present when the song was being recorded but being present when a house is being built doesn’t make you its builder. Saha doesn’t speak Swahili. If he wrote Valu Valu, let him write another similar song then. Wouldn’t he want to have a big song like it?”