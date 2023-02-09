In the raging war of words between Sheebah Karungi and Spice Diana, Kabako has sided with his former labelmate and urges the latter to put some respect on Sheebah’s name.

Sheebah and Spice have already hit the studio and dropped diss songs supposedly directed at each other after weeks of bickering.

The two fell out after Spice Diana threw Ritah Dancehall in prison for criticizing her concert. Sheebah, upon learning of the saga, got involved and her fans have been insulting Spice since.

As the online battle goes on, fellow singers including Cindy Sanyu and now Kabako have also gotten involved.

Kabako claims to have videos of Spice Diana confessing that she grew up dreaming about being like Sheebah and hence she should respect the former TNS star.

“I have a video of Spice saying that she grew up having huge admiration for Sheebah. If you grew up admiring Sheebah, keep that respect,” he said.

Sheebah and Kabako are tight friends having worked together under Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep music crew before.