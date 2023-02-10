Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye says that fellow singer Eddy Kenzo blocked his contact when he tried asking for his international connections.

Just a few days ago, Big Eye Starboss opened up about how his old friend Eddy Kenzo is a selfish man who has refused to share his international contacts with fellow local artists.

Big Eye further noted that Kenzo’s selfishness is the reason why he did not succeed at the recently concluded Grammy awards.

“…the N***a kept all international contacts & Connections for himself for like 9 years now. So some people don’t deserve to use the motto of “FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY” coz inside their hearts there is “FOR GOD AND MY SELF”. Hope am not wrong to term it as being selfish,” Big Eye wrote on social media.

Big Eye blames Eddy Kenzo’s failure to win a Grammy on selfishness See more

His revelations have since been discussed by critics some of whom think he is right to call out Kenzo over the matter. Others, however, don’t concur.

While appearing on NTV’s Mwasuze Mutya show on Friday morning, Big Eye further revealed that Kenzo blocked him many years when he tried asking for those same connections.

“One time, I was trying to get those contacts from him and his management. I asked them thinking they are my friends but (there is) something selfish he did. He went to his team members’ phones and blocked my contact,” Big Eye said.

“If this inconveniences anyone, you will forgive me. I only realized this when someone disclosed to me and told me that he blocked my contact in their phones. I’ve kept that for some years. I think he also changed his number,” he added.