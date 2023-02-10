Jose Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ is poised to go on despite the stage caving in due to a heavy downpour at Lugogo Cricket Oval earlier today.

On Friday afternoon, a heavy downpour left the stage at Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval floored.

The gigantic stage set up by Fenon Records was blown to the floor by heavy winds, leaving it heavily vandalised and not usable.

At the venue, revellers who had already arrived at the venue before the downpour were left stranded, wondering if the show will go on.

According to different sources, the organiser maintains that the concert will go on and preparations to have a smaller stage set up are underway.

The entrance to the venue is still sealed off as precautionary measures are being taken to ensure revellers to come in later are safe.