Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has confirmed the postponement of his Gwanga Mujje Concert that was slated to take place tonight.

The “Valu Valu” singer was forced to postpone his main concert following the heavy downpour that happened on Friday afternoon destroying the beautifully set up stage.

Speaking to the media, Jose Chameleone confirmed to his fans that he is stronger than ever before despite whatever happened today.

“I am stronger than ever before. What Satan has shown me today, I am gonna overpower him”, Jose Chameleone.

The main concert has been postponed to a date that will be announced next week on Tuesday and the organisers assure that it will be a bigger show.