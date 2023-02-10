Renowned Actress and Media Personality Malaika Nnyanzi Tenshi mourns the demise of Solomon Bakulu Mijumbi who lost his life after being attacked by robbers.

“I am still in a state of shock. Rest well with the Angels mukwano. It was an honor to work with you. You were always so kind to me, and I will never forget that. Rest In Peace, Simon. We will miss you,” Malaika wrote on Instagram.

Solomon Bakulu Mijumbi made appearances on the new Junior Dramas Club (JDC) TV series as a security guard.

According to the Police, Bakulu was slain in an attack made by robbers at Kyadondo Secondary School in Matugga where he has been a security guard.

Robbers have attacked Kyadondo SS in Matugga and killed one security guard identified as Mijumbi Solomon Bakulu, with several injured.



Money and property have also been stolen. Police has faulted the school administration for using unarmed security guards.#NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/8EBDv56wKS — NBS Television (@nbstv) February 9, 2023

The robbers made off with sums of money and property. “Money and property have also been stolen. Police has faulted the school administration for using unarmed security guards,” the report further noted.

Malaika Nnyanzi says Bakulu was a kind man and it was an honor to work with him. Several other actors on the show have also sent in their condolences.