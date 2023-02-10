Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone’s reignited friendship is exemplary for future generations to come according to the Gagamel Phamily boss.

The traditional top three trio consisting of Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Chameleone laid a strong foundation for Ugandan music for several years.

For several years, despite starting out their music careers together as friends, Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone have been at loggerheads.

Their beef, however, seems a thing of the past now as they have preached unity and showcased it on several occasions when they have met in public.

As Chameleone made his last preparations for his Gwanga Mujje concert, Bebe Cool was present at the final soundcheck and he confessed how nothing will ever get between them again.

He emphasized how they are people of action and that their unity is paving the way for future generations to practice the same in the industry.

“We are grown-ups and nothing can break us apart. We are people of actions and we are setting a way for the young generations,” Bebe Cool said.

Chameleone’s concert is set for tonight at Lugogo Cricket Oval and Bebe Cool will be performing.