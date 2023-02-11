Musician Bebe Cool and fellow artists have spearheaded the organizing of special prayers for singer Jose Chameleone following the “Gwanga Mujje” concert mishap he encountered on Friday.

Bebe Cool and Mesach Semakula came up with the idea and they called upon every stakeholder in the music business to join them for prayers.

The prayers will be held on Sunday 19th February at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Bebe Cool revealed that the prayers are aimed at achieving peace and unity among fellow artists in the industry.

The prayers will be held in an effort to cast out demons and all the bad omens at Lugogo Oval Cricket following the postponement of the “Gwanga Mujje” concert.

A press conference will be held on Tuesday 14th to come up with a final and official date about when Chameleone’s concert will be held.