Singer Hassan Kigozi alias Geosteady is gutted by the loss of his sister who perished in a car accident on Thursday 9th February 2023.

Singer Geosteady announced the death of his sister via his Instagram stories where he made the update public to his fans and followers.

He, however, didn’t disclose the name of his sister who breathed her last following the nasty car accident that took place.

“My sister died yesterday in a car accident naye Allah yagera”, Geosteady.

He is yet to disclose the burial arrangements of his sister who lost her life due to careless driving.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!