Former Miss Nkumba University Doreen Muganwa was treated to a surprise baby shower by her husband and friends before giving birth late last month. We have a few photos for you to look at.

Doreen Muganwa and Abba Marlone became husband and wife in October 2022 at a beautiful wedding and began their journey to expand their family.

In January, the former Miss Nkumba University welcomed her little bundle of joy whom they named Jerusalem.

Prior to that though, Muganwa’s husband Abba Marlone outdid himself as he threw a lavish baby shower for his better half.

The party was attended by several popular figures including media personalities, artists, and socialites, among others in her circles.

Muganwa who was overjoyed by the pleasant surprise thanked her hubby and friends for a well-thought baby shower party.

“Oh my honey, you came at a time when we all needed and longed for you A. A beautiful surprise to mommy, an answered prayer for daddy Y I have loved you from the start, a tiny miracle,” she wrote.

Below are some photos for you to look at: