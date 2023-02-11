Singer Bruno Kigundu alias Bruno K says the Ugandan music industry is full of toxic individuals who are not willing to support fellow artists.
He notes that most are hypocrites and full of hatred which has brought about the dip in Ugandan music from crossing over to other countries.
The father of one goes on to express that issues like managers who pay media personalities not to play other artists’ music have also affected and depressed many singers.
Bruno K has since called upon Ugandan creatives to work together in an effort to elevate Ugandan music to a new level that will make the next generation proud by sharing and unblocking paths for others.
This is not the first time Bruno K is echoing for unity in the music business but he always does it as a way of calling upon fellow artists to work together to close the gap and create a challenging space for Nigerian music.
Let me say this once and for all oba munyiga munyige. There’s so much hypocrisy, hate nobutayagaliza in our music industry. We keep dreaming of beating and challenging Nigerians naye those guys are far ahead of us.
First of all the Unity in their industry is unmatched. You see how they pull each other and how they support each other. They post each other’s work without fear of this guy will take my fans. Wano, it’s very rare seeing a musician posting the other’s work. Oba lwaki?
I tried posting people’s songs and their work but these same people never returned back the favor and it looked like nali mbesibako. You will do a collaboration with someone, and that person will leave the project for you to push yet in the making of the song mwesubiza egulu nensi how you will push together.
Oluyimba lumala kwata yo then that’s when he or she will post the song. Some Ugandan Artists would rather post Rihana and Beyonce than post their own fellow Ugandans. Buli omu mu Ugandan Music industry asika aza wuwe.
I was one time added to our UMA whatsApp group naye nga entalo nobusosoze obuli muli. The only time you will see real unity is when we lose an artist. That’s when you see pure love and people getting together.
However, I would like to thank the Fans, mwebale kwagala music wa uganda nakumuwagila. If only we the artists could unite and love each other singa we are so far globally.Bruno K