Singer Bruno Kigundu alias Bruno K says the Ugandan music industry is full of toxic individuals who are not willing to support fellow artists.

He notes that most are hypocrites and full of hatred which has brought about the dip in Ugandan music from crossing over to other countries.

The father of one goes on to express that issues like managers who pay media personalities not to play other artists’ music have also affected and depressed many singers.

Bruno K has since called upon Ugandan creatives to work together in an effort to elevate Ugandan music to a new level that will make the next generation proud by sharing and unblocking paths for others.

This is not the first time Bruno K is echoing for unity in the music business but he always does it as a way of calling upon fellow artists to work together to close the gap and create a challenging space for Nigerian music.