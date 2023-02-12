Yesterday, renowned media personality Flavia Tumusiime has shared her excitement online as she turns 35 years old.

Flavia Tumusiime expressed her overflowing joy as she marked her new age with a major milestone in her life saying she is glad about whatever has come her way.

The expectant and proud mother of one said that the best gift she earned on her 35th birthday is contentment which is ten times far better than anything she has ever desired in life.

“Ladies and gentlemen, turns out there is zero energy for new birthday pics so here goes a throwback. I always thought turning 35 would come with some sort of excitement and flair,” Tumusiime wrote.

Andrew Kabuura, Flavia Tumusiime expecting 2nd child See more

“But I’m actually glad it’s come with something ten times better; CONTENTMENT. So cheers to a new age and new mindset,” she added.

Flavia Tumusiime is a respected radio and TV personality with a clean reputation and recently, she celebrated her fourth marriage anniversary in style with her husband, Andrew Kabuura.

The pair announced that before the year ends, they will be welcoming their second child as a couple when Flavia flaunted her baby bump.

See more

Happy 35th, Flavia!