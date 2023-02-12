With just a few hours left to celebrate Valentine’s Day all around the world, singer Irene Namatovu has heaped praise upon her husband and baby daddy Geoffrey Lutaaya.

Irene Namatovu showered praise upon Hon. Geoffrey Lutaaya as she thanked him for being a truthful husband since day one.

She explained that whatever Geoffrey Lutaaya promised her in the early stages of love, he has almost fulfilled 100% of his promises.

Irene Namatovu says the moment she walked down the aisle with Lutaaya, she definitely knew that the chapter has been closed off all the promises he made to her.

Irene Namatovu, Geofrey Lutaaya celebrate 8th wedding anniversary See more

For the 20 years we have spent together, I thank Mr. Lutaaya for almost fulfilling most of the things he promised to do for me. Irene Namatovu

The two have spent almost 20 years together but nine years as an officially married couple. They are blessed with four children.

The pair met in their youthful stages and the two have since been doing music as their main source of income and other businesses.