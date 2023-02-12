NBS TV After5 show presenter Sheilah Carol Gashumba is delighted to announce to have joined NRG Radio 106.5 FM Uganda.

The socialite and renowned media personality kickstarted her journey as a radio presenter on NRG Radio on Friday 10th February 2023.

Henceforth, Gashumba will be presenting the Friday evening show dubbed “Total Access.” The show airs between 7 pm to 10 pm alongside.

The self-styled Lil Stunner will be hosting the show alongside Zamn Zion and Ugandan DJ VX Faisal.

Sheilah Gashumba’s bodyguards leave tongues wagging See more

The 27-year-old is now the fourth public figure to have joined the new radio station in town after Sheila ‘Salta’ Saltofte who joined in early January, Etania Mutoni, and Marcus Kwikiriza.

She made the announcement public through her Instagram account as she thanked her new bosses for the warm welcome treat they showered her.

“Officially a Radio presenter! Thank you NRG Radio Uganda for the warm welcome. Catch me every Friday from 7 pm to 10 pm on the Total Access Show. Coolest new radio in town,” she wrote.