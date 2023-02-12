Week 2 of February 2023 has had a couple of lows for the Ugandan entertainment industry with Eddy Kenzo failing to win Uganda’s first Grammy award. Jose Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert also didn’t happen after the stage fell due to heavy winds at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday.

In the weekly wrap-up, we look at the stories on this website that you have read the most. The biggest story this week has been the cancelation of Chameleone’s concert which was scheduled to happen on Friday 10th February.

The stage that caved in due to bad weather left the Leone Island chief’s fans stranded and the entire music industry shocked. It also divided several opinions after Gravity Omutujju’s mocking remarks about the mishap that were found rather appalling by a section of critics.

Frank Gashumba meets Sheilah’s boyfriend Rickman (Photo by Bukedde Online)

Eddy Kenzo, having become the very first Ugandan to be nominated at the Grammy awards, had his name float among the stars in Los Angeles but returned to Uganda empty-handed after South Africans beat him to the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ award.

The Frank Gashumba vs Rickman controversy faced a new twist at Sheilah Gashumba’s glam shop launch. Frank denied meeting his daughter’s lover despite photos that circulated online, only to later admit to it.

Take a gaze at the top 10 stories from the week below:

Gwanga Mujje: Chameleone’s Concert To Go On Despite Stage Mishap

Sheilah Gashumba: My Dad wouldn’t even accept Cristiano Ronaldo’s son as my man

Eddy Kenzo Misses Out On Grammy Award as SA’s Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode Win

Frank Gashumba Finally Admits To Meeting Rickman

Eddy Kenzo, Matt B Receive Their Grammy Nomination Medals (Photos)

Pretty Nicole Case: Kaftah Sentenced To Three Years in Prison (VIDEO)

Gwanga Mujje: Jose Chameleone confirms the postponement of his concert

LIFESTYLE: Former Miss Nkumba University Doreen Muganwa’s baby shower turns heads (Photos)

Bebe Cool, artists organize special prayers for Chameleone after Friday’s concert mishap

Frank Gashumba denies meeting Rickman, bets Shs50m for anyone with conclusive proof (AUDIO)

Thank you for following. We wish you a blessed week ahead!