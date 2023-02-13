Team No Sleep singer Aroma, legal name Aroma Kyavaerimukama, is totally fed up with the too many stunts that are currently being performed by several musicians in the music industry.

The “Check Your Lover” singer expressed her opinion following the continued rifts and feuds between artists that are occurring concurrently.

At the moment, the media has been awash with battles between Big Eye and Eddy Kenzo where the former accuses the latter of being too selfish.

The other verbal war has been between Sheebah Karungi and Spice Diana that has also left their fans divided.

With the verbal wars taking shape in the industry, singer Aroma decided to air her opinion about what she thinks of the stunts.

She says the stunts are suffocating the industry since they are not musical at all.

She goes ahead to state that they’re disgusting and felt sorry for the media that is giving them room to express themselves.

Too many stunts with these old artists, y’all are suffocating the industry with useless stunts than music. This has started to be disgusting. If this artist is not abusing the other one. The other one is jumping on the other one. Pity that the media gives such a platform, Olumala mbu Nigerians this and that, Pliz front music we show you what singing is than suffocating the media with BULLS**T. Aroma